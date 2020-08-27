Lee County School District is offering grab-and-go meal pickup for all district-enrolled students on Mondays and Wednesdays this semester.
The meals include breakfast and lunch and will be served to LCSD students only. Families can drive through to pick up meals and will not have to enter any school building. Meal prices are based on each student's meal eligibility.
In order for distance learners to receive meals, parents must preregister their students by submitting the Distance Learner Meal Request Form on LCSD's website under the COVID-19 tab.
They will then complete an online Free/Reduced Meal Application at www.MySchoolApps.com. Each student will also need to have funds on their MySchoolBucks online meal account or pay cash while picking up meals. No change will be handed back but will instead be credited to the student's meal account.
Pickup locations and times for Mondays and Wednesdays:
• Shannon Primary, Elementary, Middle and High School students can pick up meals at Shannon Middle/High School (218 Cherry St., Shannon) from 10-10:30 a.m.
• Plantersville Middle and Verona Elementary students can pick up meals at Verona Elementary School (212 College St., Verona) from 10-10:30 a.m.
• Mooreville Elementary, Middle and High School students can pick up meals at Mooreville Middle/High School (964 CR 1409, Mooreville) from 10-10:30 a.m.
• Saltillo Primary, Elementary and High School students can pick up meals at Saltillo High School (146 Tiger Drive, Saltillo) from 10-10:30 a.m.
• Guntown Middle School students can pick up meals at Guntown Middle School (1539 Main St., Guntown) from 9:45-10:15 a.m.