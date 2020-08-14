The United Way of Northeast Mississippi recognized Lee County School District (LCSD) employees on Thursday night with an Achievement Award for having the largest dollar increase for campaigns over $10,000 in 2019.
This is the district’s second consecutive year to receive the Achievement Award. Their campaign increased by more than $8,000 from 2018 to 2019, from $66,847 to $74,848.
Since 2009, LCSD employees have donated a total of $463,385 to United Way.
Each year, employees can opt in to donate to United Way via payroll deduction with the option to designate specific agencies or programs they’d like their donations to help.
The district also received a Community Impact Award for employee giving between $50,000 and $99,999 and a Bronze Award for employee participation between 25% and 49%.
United Way Campaign Director Mike Mitchell said that LCSD has approximately 410 employees who donate to United Way via payroll deduction, which is about 10% of the district’s employees.
“You just can’t imagine how many meals that provides, how many medical treatments, how many nights of shelter, so many things in our community,” Mitchell said. “We have 60 agencies that without this kind of support, we couldn’t help the 125,000 people each year that receive services.”
And United Way of NEMS recently gave back to LCSD’s students by distributing school supplies at the county’s elementary schools – 45 cases of paper, 25,632 pencils and 2,136 glue sticks, according to Mitchell.