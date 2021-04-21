TUPELO • The Lee County Impressions Elementary Art Show is back to normal in 2021. Almost.
Minus the usual reception, where hundreds of students and parents typically gather to celebrate the show's opening night, the show is back to its regular in-person format at the GumTree Museum of Art after taking a year off because of the pandemic.
Around 1,100 pieces of artwork from the Lee County School District's first through sixth grade classes were hung in the museum last week.
Tracy Nock, LCSD Elementary Art Coordinator, said the art show is something students look forward to every year.
According to Nock, the young artists derive a sense of achievement from being able to create something for the show, and it's been a good way to relieve stress during a very stressful year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual exhibition began began on Tuesday and will continue through May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The art show is free, but in order to see their pieces in the museum, students and parents will have to visit the GumTree Museum on their own time.
On Wednesday, GumTree Art Museum director Sally Kepple said the show has had good attendance so far, with dozens of people stopping by to view the student art during the first two days.
"Some students have never been to an art museum before," Nock said. "So to get the experience and see their piece hanging somewhere, and being proud of it, is wonderful."
Last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the traditional event to be canceled, Nock uploaded thousands of images of student art to the district's website so that the art show could be held virtually.