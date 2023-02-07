djr-2021-08-24-news-bond-petition-arp2 (copy)

In this file photo from August 2021, Charles Moore, President of the Lee County NAACP, speaks during a press conference about ongoing efforts to force a special election on a proposed bond issue by the Lee County Board of Supervisors. Moore will be the keynote speaker at Itawamba Community College's Unity Program on Feb. 15.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

FULTON - Charles C. Moore, Lee County NAACP President, will be the featured speaker for a Unity Program in celebration of Black History Month, at noon, Feb. 15, at the Itawamba Community College Tupelo Campus in the Academic and Student Center dining hall.

