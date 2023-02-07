In this file photo from August 2021, Charles Moore, President of the Lee County NAACP, speaks during a press conference about ongoing efforts to force a special election on a proposed bond issue by the Lee County Board of Supervisors. Moore will be the keynote speaker at Itawamba Community College's Unity Program on Feb. 15.
FULTON - Charles C. Moore, Lee County NAACP President, will be the featured speaker for a Unity Program in celebration of Black History Month, at noon, Feb. 15, at the Itawamba Community College Tupelo Campus in the Academic and Student Center dining hall.
Moore, who is one of 16 children, is a native of Houston, where he played football for the Hilltoppers, and in 1987, for Itawamba Community College. His employment background includes a salesman in the furniture industry, police officer in Verona and self-employed for 25 years as a general contractor. He has been an ordained minister for more than 20 years, and he and his wife, Tonya (TJ), cofounded LifeCulture The Empowerment Center in Tupelo in 2016, which is a mission for the homeless and less fortunate.
Moore became a member of branch 5304 NAACP in 2019. He was elected president the next year and reelected for his second term. He is also a member of the board of Vitalant of North Mississippi, board of directors of Committee for King (Tupelo) and the NAACP Mississippi State Conference Legal Redress.
The Moores have three children, Shádé, Charles Jr. and Noah.
The program is free and open to the general public.