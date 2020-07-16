TUPELO • Lee County School District school administrators and board members, along with local officials, project managers and architects, broke ground on the new Lee County Career & Technical Education Center at the HIVE industrial park on Thursday morning.
LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee thanked the taxpayers who approved a $15 million bond issue in January, $9.5 million of which was allocated to build the center, for making the project possible.
"It's going to create opportunities for students for years to come," Magee said.
The Lee County School Board approved a $7.2 million construction bid by Century Construction on June 15 and work began on the project during the first week of July.
Board President Sherry Mask said the project is a labor of love that has had community support from the start.
"The things that are going to happen in this building are going to change lives for these kids," Mask said. "We do it because we love the kids, we love our schools and we love our community and we want to do things that are going to help build them."
The 34,500 square foot facility will accommodate 140 to 180 students with four shop-based classes and five classroom-based classes.
The four classroom-based classes will be: health science, teacher academy, information technology and a culinary program. The shop-based classes will be: construction/carpentry; transportation, distribution and logistics; industrial maintenance and agriculture and natural resources.
Amy Johnson, who will serve as director of the technical center, was amazed at the progress that had already been made at the construction site by Thursday.
"I was excited to come around that curve this morning and see all the dirt work and see what has happened in just a little bit of time," Johnson said.
Lee County Schools owns 20.62 acres of land at the HIVE, the Community Development Foundation's new industrial park, which will be a near-equal distance from each of LCSD's three high schools.
It is 16 miles from Saltillo High School, 19 miles from Mooreville and 12 miles from Shannon. Travel times from each school to the center will be between 16 and 21 minutes.
Rud Robison and William Dexter, principal architects with the Pryor Morrow architecture firm, planned and designed the career and technical center.
Dexter said the project is not about the building. It's about "giving young people a chance to discover what they want to do in the future, and possibly their passion, that will help fund them and their families and help them be productive citizens of Lee County."
On Thursday morning, Robison recalled "a little company" that officially opened 25 years ago on July 16, 1995 as an online bookseller — Amazon.
"Sometimes you’ve got to get started with just a little bit," Robison said. "That little bit can grow into a lot and that’s exactly what is going to happen here with this CTE facility for all these people in this community that we love and cherish up here in North Mississippi."
After years or planning, Magee said it's exciting to take the next step in providing opportunities for students to learn job skills and training they can use in their career.
"We’re really happy to be working with Pryor Morrow architects and Century Construction on what we know is going to be fantastic from the first day we walk in it," Magee said. "It’s fantastic right now just to see the dirt."
The project is set to be completed by August 2021.