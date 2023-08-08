TUPELO — The Lee County School District is proposing a $93.1 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.
LCSD business manager Michael Martin presented the budget during a public hearing at the district's office Monday afternoon.
The Lee County School Board will vote on whether to adopt the budget at its next board meeting on Aug.14.
LCSD's operational revenues for the 2023-24 school year total $91.4 million. That includes revenue from taxes, other local sources, state sources, federal sources and other sources like transfers and loans.
Total budgeted expenditures exceed total revenues by $1.7 million due to the expenditure of bond funds received in fiscal year 23. The district anticipates a small budget surplus in maintenance operations.
The district's Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) allocation for 2023-24 is $34.18 million. That's $901,828 more than the allocation last year and doesn't include $3.87 million of state funding the district will receive to pay for teacher and assistant pay raises and related employee benefits, Martin said.
This year's MAEP allocation is $3.9 million less than the full funding amount. Including the 2023-24 fiscal year, Lee County's MAEP allocation has been underfunded by a total of approximately $53.4 million over the last 16 years, according to Martin.
Expenditures for the 2023-24 school year total $93.16 million — the vast majority of which is $58.47 for salaries and benefits. Other expenditures include professional services, purchased services, supplies, construction/equipment and debt/transfers.
LCSD will use funds from the 2022 bond issue to upgrade extracurricular facilities throughout the district, and three mill note funds will be used for lighting projects at three district high schools. Additional three mill note funds will be used to purchase school buses.
With Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and other COVID-19 funding, the district has purchased Chromebooks for students and laptops for teachers, improved wireless connectivity, funded summer school from 2021 through 2023, provided cleaning supplies for campuses, added an Instructional Technology Coach and completed Phase I of HVAC, window and flooring replacement.
Insurance premiums for property and liability coverage are up around 30% for fiscal year 2023-24 — a total of $1.1 million — mainly because of an increase in severe weather across the region.
Despite the effects of inflation, Martin said the Lee County School District is in a strong fiscal position thanks to conservative budgeting and sound financial decisions made by district leadership through the years.
LCSD had the 10th-lowest administrative cost percentage in the state at 2.17%, according to the latest MDE Superintendent's Annual Report.
