djr-2023-08-03-news-saltillo-first-day-twp6 (copy)

In this file photo from Aug. 3, 2023, teachers and students start to fill the halls of Saltillo Primary School as the first day of school for the Lee County School District gets underway.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — The Lee County School District is proposing a $93.1 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you