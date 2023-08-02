SALTILLO — Students and teachers at Saltillo Primary School were cheerful as Lee County School District's 2023-24 school year kicked off Wednesday morning.
Student arrivals began shortly after 7 a.m. at the pre-kindergarten through second grade school, and around an hour later, they were getting acquainted with teachers and settling into their classrooms.
Principal Brad Jackson is entering his fourth year as principal of Saltillo Primary and his 18th year as an educator.
New to Saltillo Primary, and the Lee County School District, this year is the addition of an Early Learning Collaborative pre-kindergarten program.
The Lee County Early Learning Collaborative is a partnership between the district and local Head Start programs and includes head starts at Verona Elementary School, Shannon Primary School, Shannon Elementary School and the Saltillo Head Start Center.
LCSD added pre-k classrooms at three schools: Mooreville Elementary School, Verona Elementary School and Saltillo Primary School.
Having a pre-k class at Saltillo Primary is the biggest change at the school this year, Jackson said.
"It is exciting to get more kids in the building," Jackson said. "It's a great place to be because everyone's happy to be here, teachers and students alike. The start of a new year is always a good thing here."
His goal for the 2023-24 school year is to see his school and the district as a whole improve.
"We can always be better than the year before," Jackson said.
Wednesday marked Candace Cherry's 27th first day of school as a teacher but her first teaching pre-kindergarten at the school.
"I'm very excited and just looking so forward to this year and starting this new program in Lee County," Cherry said.
The early morning hours are Cherry's favorite part of the first day, when she gets to meeting and learn more about her students. She loved seeing their excitement about coming to school, especially with it being her students' first school experience.
"I'm looking forward to implementing our pre-k program here and seeing the growth in the students from the beginning of the year to the end of the year," Cherry said. "I'm excited about helping them be more prepared for kindergarten."
Angela White, a second grade teacher at Saltillo Primary, began her 26th year teaching this week.
She was happy to be back from summer break to begin a new year.
"I miss my babies in the summertime," White said. "I love seeing the new faces."
She always enjoys hearing about her students' summer break and what they missed about school.
"Believe it or not, most of them are ready to come back to school too," she said.
Her favorite moments during the school year are seeing her students learning, especially when they've struggled with a concept and have a "lightbulb moment."
"Their lightbulb comes on and their little eyes light up and it's like 'I got it!'" White said. "It is a wonderful feeling."
