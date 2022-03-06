In this file photo from Feb. 8, 2022, Adam Lindsey, Mooreville High School principal, stands inside the football team's field house. If voters approve of an $8 million bond issue this Tuesday, March 8, the field house will be converted into a space for the school's soccer teams. A new field house will be built for the school's football team.
TUPELO • Lee County voters will decide this week if they should spend $8 million to build extracurricular facilities throughout the county school district.
The Lee County School District will hold a special election Tuesday, March 8, to determine the fate of an $8 million bond issue. Votes will be cast at voters’ regular polling places between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 8 and absentee ballots are currently available at the Lee County courthouse.
At least 60% of votes cast on Tuesday must be in favor of the bond issue for it to pass. Only residents living within the Lee County School District are eligible to vote. If approved, the bond issue will not increase tax rates.
Most of the money, if the vote passes, will be spent on the construction of new extracurricular facilities across the district.
Lee County Superintendent Coke Magee said such facilities are needed countywide, especially at Lee County's middle and high schools. That need has been driven by the expansion of the district's extracurricular offerings, including the addition of programs like archery, swimming, cross country and volleyball.
As new programs have been added and existing ones have grown, there isn't enough facility space for practice. In some cases, the practice space has never existed.
LCSD officials asked administrators and athletic directors last year for a list of proposed renovations and additions for their athletic programs. Magee said they plan to prioritize projects after the bond is approved.
With millions of dollars already earmarked for school improvements — via three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with funds remaining from a January 2020 bond issue — Lee County sees the upcoming bond issue as an opportunity to support and improve its extracurricular offerings.
"It's a completely unique opportunity for a unique district," Magee said.