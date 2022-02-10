TUPELO • School officials in Lee County hope voters will approve of spending up to $8 million to build new extracurricular facilities and renovate old ones.
On March 8, voters within the Lee County School District will vote on a bond issue that, if approved, will allow district officials to spend up to $8 million on various projects countywide, but largely focused on the construction and renovation of athletic facilities.
At least 60% of votes cast must be in favor of the bond issue for it to pass. According to school officials, if approved, the bond issue will not increase tax rates.
If the bond is approved by voters, most of the money will be spent building new extracurricular facilities across the district. According to Lee County Superintendent Coke Magee, such facilities are needed countywide, especially at Lee County's middle and high schools.
That need, Magee said, has been driven by the expansion of the district's extracurricular offerings, including additions like archery, swimming, cross country and volleyball. The problem is, there isn't enough facility space for practice; in some cases, the practice space has never existed.
"We have three successful high school track programs that practice in the hallways," Magee said. "We don't have a track."
In Nov. 2021, LCSD officials asked administrators and athletic directors for a list of proposed renovations and additions for their athletic programs. The district plans to prioritize projects after the bond is approved.
"Obviously, we can't go build three new football fields," Magee said. "But we can make some real difference in renovation of current facilities and then hopefully be able to create facilities for those programs that don't currently have any."
'Everything will be more equitable'
For Mooreville High School principal Adam Lindsey, the school's top priority is an addition to the gym.
"Our biggest need is to be able to add on to the side of our gym and create a practice area for volleyball and basketball," Lindsey said. "And on the front side of it, put a women's weight room."
Both the boys and girls basketball teams and the volleyball program currently share the gym. Giving each their own place to practice will help with scheduling issues, as teams now have access to the gym only on certain days and at certain times for practice.
Mooreville doesn't have a track, so its cross country team runs outside, Lindsey said. But when practicing for certain events, the team gets on a bus and heads to Ballard Park or Robins Field in Tupelo to train on a track.
The school's soccer teams don't have a field house. The boy's soccer team shares a locker room with the football team, and the girl's locker room is located inside the high school in a remodeled teacher's lounge.
From football and baseball to band and chorus, Lindsey hopes upgrades to the school's extracurriculars will attract more students and encourage them to get involved.
"We'll be able to use that money to help better serve our students and everything be more equitable," Lindsey said. "The more we can get kids involved with, the better."
A unique opportunity
The Lee County School District has a unique opportunity to use the upcoming bond issue funds to improve extracurricular activities.
Lee County Schools still has approximately $2 million in funds remaining from a $15 million bond issue approved by voters in Jan. 2020. Funds from that bond issue were used to build the Lee County Career & Technical Center and make repairs and improvements to school campuses.
And the district has been allotted nearly $15 million in three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It received $1.06 million from ESSER I, $4.38 million from ESSER II and is set to receive $9.47 million in ESSER III funds.
About $3 million of ESSER II and $7 million of ESSER III funds will go towards construction, according to Chris Conwill, LCSD Federal Programs Director.
ESSER funding comes with specific guidelines for spending the money. The funds can be used to address learning loss, improve technology and sanitize schools but it can't be used for extracurricular activities or sports facilities.
Yet improvements and additions for sports is what parents ask about most often, Conwill said.
Sports facilities are what parents see most frequently as they visit campuses to pick children up from practices or attend sporting events.
So, with millions of dollars already earmarked for school improvements, Lee County see the upcoming bond issue as an opportunity to bolster its extracurricular activities.
"It's a completely unique opportunity for a unique district," Magee said. "Because we have three high schools that all have athletic facilities."
Most previous ESSER funds have been used to update technology and curriculum rather than make physical improvements to school buildings. For example, the district purchased Chromebooks for all students, laptops for teachers and staff, and purchased additional servers and technology infrastructure.
They also used ESSER funds to create a summer school program, improve its after and during-school tutoring, and purchase cleaning supplies and equipment.
Upcoming improvements to school campuses will be completed with ESSER II and III funding. Those improvements include replacing carpet with hard surface flooring, replacing old windows that are sealed or no longer functioning, replacing HVAC units to bring in more outside air and reduce air circulation from one room to the next and to add better ventilation and touchless sinks to bathrooms.
"When we first started ESSER construction, we got a lot of parent feedback wanting extracurriculars, multi-purpose buildings and such things as that," Conwill said.
LCSD officials hope the bond issue, once approved, will be able to address improvements to extracurriculars the community would like to see.
If the bond issue is approved by Lee County voters, construction will largely take place over the summer break, with some projects beginning as early as spring.