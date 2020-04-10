TUPELO - The Lee County School District isn't letting COVID-19 stop its annual student art show.
The Lee County Impressions Art Show, which is typically displayed at the GumTree Museum of Art, will take place online this year.
Tracy Nock, LCSD's lead art teacher for the district, said "every year the pinnacle of our students' and teachers' hard work is the art show at the GumTree Museum of Art."
It typically features around 1,000 pieces of artwork from kindergarten through sixth grade students.
Nock said she and her assistant had matted and labeled nearly 800 pieces of art for the show that were ready for display when GumTree Museum director Sally Kepple reached out about the exhibit having to be canceled.
"She brought up the idea of a virtual art show because she knew that we already had a lot of pieces ready, and I started thinking more and more about that and how it could be put together," Nock said.
After learning it would be cancelled, Nock and her husband photographed the students' art pieces and she created a Google Photos album for each grade.
"We have a digital show for grades 1-5 at Mooreville Elementary, Saltillo Primary and Elementary, Shannon Primary and Elementary and Verona Elementary, which comes to 19 digital albums in all that showcase several art projects that students worked on during the year," Nock said. "It took some time, but it was a lot of fun to go back and look at all of the artwork the students have done."
Nock said for elementary students, having their art on display at the GumTree Museum of Art is a big deal, and she had been looking forward to sharing their work as well.
"I felt like it was very important to be able to continue this tradition and honor the art teachers and students in the best way possible," Nock said.
And although moving the art show online is not ideal, Nock said it was a huge learning experience and she hopes to take elements from it to use in future years.
The Lee County Impressions Virtual Art Show can be viewed here: http://leecountyschools.us/departments/art/