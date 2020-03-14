Lee County Schools will extend spring break through Friday, March 20, due to concerns about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the district announced on Saturday morning.
All school related activities are canceled during that time. School is currently set to resume on March 23.
"We’ve been in ongoing discussions throughout this situation, monitoring and trying to gather all the information from the state, officials, federal officials," Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said. "I came to the conclusion this morning that was the recommendation to make. The board agreed."
Magee said he intends to keep students, faculty and the community informed in order to keep them safe.
"I don’t know at this point that anybody can say what’s going to happen for sure," Magee said. "All we can do is continue to monitor the situation day-to-day."