TUPELO - The "Grab-and-Go" feeding program will not be held Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Lee County Schools will resume the program next Wednesday, May 27, and continue through the month of June.
Meal distribution sites are Guntown Middle, Saltillo High, Mooreville Elementary, Shannon High/Middle and Verona Elementary.
Serving times at all locations are 10 a.m. to noon.
Meals are available for free to any person 18 years old and younger.
Call the LCS Child Nutrition Department for more information at 662-680-5770.