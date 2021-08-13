TUPELO • The Lee County School District had between four and 20 positive COVID-19 cases among students and at least 17 quarantines during its first two days of school on August 5 and 6, according to data released by the district Friday.
Case numbers in schools between 1 and 5 are intentionally reported as "1-5" to protect personal identity, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
Between one and five students tested positive for COVID-19 at Mooreville Elementary, Saltillo Elementary, Shannon Primary, and Shannon Middle School. And between one and five teachers tested positive for COVID-19 at Saltillo Elementary and Mooreville High School.
There were one to five students quarantined at Mooreville Elementary, Shannon Elementary, Shannon Middle and Shannon High School. Seven students were quarantined at Shannon Primary, along with six students at Saltillo Elementary School.
Face masks are currently optional for all of Lee County Schools' approximately 6,000 students during the 2021-22 school year after having been mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for the entirety of the previous year.
The district did not release COVID-19 data directly to the public during the 2020-21 school year, instead opting only to send its data to MSDH.
MSDH compiled data from schools across the state into a weekly report last year, and continues to do so during the 2021-22 school year. Those reports can be found in the "Schools" subsection under the "COVID-19 Updates" tab on MSDH's site.
After multiple requests from the Daily Journal for access to the district's COVID-19 data, Lee County Superintendent Coke Magee told members of the district's school board Thursday night that he intended to post weekly reports on the district's website for parents and community members who would like to view it.
Magee told the Daily Journal that going forward, the reports will be posted each Tuesday, and possibly as early as Monday afternoon, after the previous week's report is sent to MSDH.
For example, Lee County Schools COVID-19 data for August 9 through 13 should be available online Tuesday, August 17, or as early as the afternoon of Monday, August 16.