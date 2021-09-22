Lee County Schools report 43 student COVID-19 cases during seventh week By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • The Lee County School District reported 43 COVID-19 cases among students and 80 student quarantines during the seventh week of school. Lee County Schools reports 51 student COVID-19 cases during sixth weekThat's about 1.3% of the district's approximately 6,000 students who were quarantined during the seventh week, down from about 2% the previous week. The Tupelo Public School District had quarantined around 2.4% of its approximately 7,000 students during the seventh week.There were student COVID-19 cases at 12 of the district's 14 schools. Shannon Elementary School and Shannon High School did not report any cases among students or teachers/staff during week seven. The number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students and teachers reported by the Lee County School District for Sept. 13 through Sept. 17, 2021. The district also reported three COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff. No teacher or staff members were quarantined because of close contact with a positive case.The district reported no outbreaks during the seventh week, which is defined as three or more cases within a small group or classroom.Face masks are currently optional for all Lee County Schools students during the 2021-22 school year after having been mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for the entirety of the previous year. Tupelo School board sets policy for lifting district mask mandateThe percentage of quarantined students at schools across the district runs anywhere from a low of less than 1% to a high of 4%, according to LCSD Communications Officer Robert Byers. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lee County School District Lee County Schools Covid-19 Mississippi Covid-19 In Schools Masks Optional Student School Teacher Education District Shannon High School Staff Member Shannon Elementary School Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Bob Woodward: You could write a whole book on Lindsey Graham Who is Angela Merkel? States prepare for limits on key COVID treatment, criticize federal rationing How 'missing White woman syndrome' has real life implications Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists