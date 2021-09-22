TUPELO • The Lee County School District reported 43 COVID-19 cases among students and 80 student quarantines during the seventh week of school.

That's about 1.3% of the district's approximately 6,000 students who were quarantined during the seventh week, down from about 2% the previous week. The Tupelo Public School District had quarantined around 2.4% of its approximately 7,000 students during the seventh week.

There were student COVID-19 cases at 12 of the district's 14 schools. Shannon Elementary School and Shannon High School did not report any cases among students or teachers/staff during week seven.

The number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students and teachers reported by the Lee County School District for Sept. 13 through Sept. 17, 2021.

The district also reported three COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff. No teacher or staff members were quarantined because of close contact with a positive case.

The district reported no outbreaks during the seventh week, which is defined as three or more cases within a small group or classroom.

Face masks are currently optional for all Lee County Schools students during the 2021-22 school year after having been mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for the entirety of the previous year.

The percentage of quarantined students at schools across the district runs anywhere from a low of less than 1% to a high of 4%, according to LCSD Communications Officer Robert Byers.

