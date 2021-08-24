TUPELO • The Lee County School District reported 111 COVID-19 cases among students and 396 student quarantines during the third week of school.
That's more than 6% of the district's approximately 6,000 students in quarantine.
There were student COVID-19 cases at 12 of the district's 14 schools. Shannon Elementary School and the Belden Center, which is the district's alternative school, did not report any cases among students or teachers/staff during week three.
The district also reported 20 COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff. Only two teachers or staff were quarantined because of close contact with a positive case — the first teacher/staff quarantines the district has publicly reported since school began Aug. 5.
There were two outbreaks in Lee County Schools, which is defined as three or more cases within a group like a classroom or sports team. Those outbreaks occurred at Mooreville Elementary School and Saltillo Elementary School.
Face masks are currently optional for all Lee County Schools students during the 2021-22 school year after having been mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for the entirety of the previous year.
The district began the year "recommending" that students and staff wear face masks. Administrators later set a policy for "requesting" masks be worn for a period of two weeks when schools hit a threshold of 5% of students quarantined.
Every school in the district had reached that threshold by end of last week and were requesting that masks be worn, according to Lee County Schools communications officer Robert Byers.
By Tuesday, the percentage of students quarantined at schools across the district ranged from 3% to 8%, Byers said.
When asked for a copy of official policy regarding the threshold for requesting masks, Byers said the district has "no official policy on paper that lays out the 5% threshold protocol for requesting masks."
Byers said Lee County Schools has not set a threshold for requiring masks or transitioning schools to virtual learning.