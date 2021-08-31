TUPELO • The Lee County School District reported 82 COVID-19 cases among students and 279 student quarantines during the fourth week of school.
More than 4% of the district's approximately 6,000 students were quarantined during the fourth week, down from 6% the previous week. The Tupelo Public School District had quarantined almost 8% of its approximately 7,000 students during the fourth week.
There were student COVID-19 cases at 13 of the district's 14 schools. The Belden Center, which is the district's alternative school, did not report any cases among students or teachers/staff during week four.
The district also reported 17 COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff. Only two teachers or staff were quarantined because of close contact with a positive case.
There was one outbreak at Mooreville Elementary School, which is defined as three or more cases within a group like a classroom or sports team.
Face masks are currently optional for all Lee County Schools students during the 2021-22 school year after having been mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for the entirety of the previous year.
The percentage of quarantined students at schools across the district runs anywhere from a low of 2% to a high of 8%, according to LCSD Communications Officer Robert Byers.