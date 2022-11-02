SKB_4101-AQ.jpg

Janelle Minor, a sophomore public policy leadership major at the University of Mississippi, uses her life experiences to champion others and fight for change.

 Kevin Bain I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Editor's note: This feature is part of a series celebrating the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi. Student stories in this series reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university's first Black student.

