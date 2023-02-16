TUPELO — Sixth grade English and art students at Milam Elementary School are spending the week learning the art of bookmaking with this year's Link Centre artist-in-residence, Stephanie Krause.
Krause lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she teaches online and local art classes. She spent 23 years teaching family and school groups about art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Shawn Brevard, chair of the Performing Arts Commission, said the Link Centre artist residency program is about bringing professional artists to further arts integration in classrooms across the district. Arts integration is the use of various mediums of art to teach curriculum in classes like English, science and social studies.
In addition to working one-on-one with students, Krause will also lead two staff development sessions at Milam and workshops at the Boys & Girls Club of Haven Acres and Northside.
Krause began teaching art after she noticed people were hesitant to attempt to make art because a perceived inadequacy. For example, she'd met a number of who told her, "I can't even draw a straight line."
While teaching at a sleep-away camp in college one year, second graders kept coming to her with their projects to ask if they were any good. She answered with questions of her own: Did you have fun making it, and do you like the way it looks?
They answered, "Yes."
"Then it's good," Krause told them.
"For so many people, art is about a perfect, finessed final product," Krause said. "For me, the most important thing is helping kids think like artists, helping them continue to access their innate creativity that is very easy to lose as you get older."
To sum it up, her philosophy is: process over product.
"I am about the joy of creation," Krause said. "This is not about perfection, this is about capturing an idea."
Krause's chosen medium is bookmaking. When kids make books, she said, they want to fill them with drawings and writing.
Over the course of two days, English classes made single-sheet books and art classes made pop-up cards that they bound together into a book.
Having learned the basics of making a single-sheet book and how to connect them on Monday, students used skills from that day to create a "cave" book, which is a single-sheet book with a cutout shape to display an illustration inside, during their second session with Krause.
The theme for the project was "An Amazing Place." Krause asked students at the beginning of the week to close their eyes and imagine a place they've been, a place they'd like to go or an imaginary place to serve as inspiration for the project.
On Wednesday morning, Krause walked students through a bookmaking tutorial — from folding a large sheet of paper into a book to cutting shapes out of pages to display an illustration.
Once the books are completed, the English students will have designed a cover, written a poem about their own amazing place inside and illustrated the book.
Charleston Root, a sixth grade English student, said he enjoyed learning about "the creative liberties you can take" and that his work doesn't have to be similar to someone else's.
And that's exactly the point Krause had hoped to get across to students.
"I just want them to like making things," Krause said. "That's it. I want them to enjoy creating and to realize that it doesn't have to be perfect. The act of creation is the most important thing."