List of early school dismissals due to severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 17 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Feb 17, 2022

Here's a list of early school dismissals due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

K-12 Schools
Amory School District - Operating on 60% schedule
Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.
Baldwyn School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.
Booneville School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Calhoun County School District - Elementary schools dismissing at 12:15 p.m., high schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
Corinth School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Lee County School District - Operating on early dismissal schedule (staggered release schedule by school)
New Albany School District - Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
North Tippah School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
Pontotoc City School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Tishomingo County School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.
Tupelo Christian Preparatory School - Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
Tupelo Public School District - Operating on early dismissal schedule (staggered release schedule by school)
South Tippah School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
Union County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Blake Alsup
Reporter
Blake covers education for the Daily Journal.