Here's a list of early school dismissals due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

K-12 Schools

  • Amory School District - Operating on 60% schedule
  • Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.
  • Baldwyn School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.
  • Booneville School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Calhoun County School District - Elementary schools dismissing at 12:15 p.m., high schools dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Corinth School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Lee County School District - Operating on early dismissal schedule (staggered release schedule by school)
  • New Albany School District - Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
  • North Tippah School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Pontotoc City School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Tishomingo County School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.
  • Tupelo Christian Preparatory School - Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
  • Tupelo Public School District - Operating on early dismissal schedule (staggered release schedule by school)
  • South Tippah School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Union County School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

