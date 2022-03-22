top story List of early school dismissals for Tuesday, March 22 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi school closings for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.K-12 SCHOOLSAlcorn School District - Dismissing at 2:15 p.m.Amory School District - Staggered dismissal by school beginning at 1:45 p.m.Booneville School District - Dismissing at 2:30 p.m.Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.Corinth School District - Dismissing at 2:15 p.m.Itawamba County School District - Dismissing at 1:45 p.m.Lee County School District - Dismissing early (parents will be notified of each school's dismissal times.)Monroe County School District - Dismissing at 1:45 p.m. New Albany School District - Dismissing at 1:20 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Pontotoc County School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m. Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m.South Tippah School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m.Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - Staggered dismissal beginning at noonTishomingo County School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m.Tupelo Public School District - Staggered dismissal by school beginning at 1:15 p.m. Union County School District - Dismissing at 1:20 p.m.COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIESItawamba Community College - Closing at 2 p.m.Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closing at noon blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School District Dismissal Closing School Itawamba Community College Beginning K-12 Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News See tornadoes toss truck, send shoppers fleeing in Texas Naomi Watts faces an 'Infinite Storm' Barksdale airman sues Biden administration over vaccination exemption denial Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to Republican's misleading portrayal of her record Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters