TUPELO • Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi school closings for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

K-12 SCHOOLS

Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 2:15 p.m.

Amory School District - Staggered dismissal by school beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Booneville School District - Dismissing at 2:30 p.m.

Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Corinth School District - Dismissing at 2:15 p.m.

Itawamba County School District - Dismissing at 1:45 p.m.

Lee County School District - Dismissing early (parents will be notified of each school's dismissal times.)

Monroe County School District - Dismissing at 1:45 p.m. 

New Albany School District - Dismissing at 1:20 p.m. 

Pontotoc County School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m. 

Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m.

South Tippah School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m.

Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - Staggered dismissal beginning at noon

Tishomingo County School District - Dismissing at 2 p.m.

Tupelo Public School District - Staggered dismissal by school beginning at 1:15 p.m. 

Union County School District - Dismissing at 1:20 p.m.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Itawamba Community College - Closing at 2 p.m.

Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closing at noon

