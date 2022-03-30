featured List of early school dismissals for Wednesday, March 30 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi school closings for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, due to the threat of severe weather. Follow the latest severe weather updates for Northeast MississippiK-12 SchoolsAberdeen School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Baldwyn School District - Dismissing at noonBooneville School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Calhoun County Schools - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m. (elementary schools) and 12:30 p.m. (high schools)Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.Corinth School District - Dismissing at 1:15 p.m.Itawamba County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Lafayette County School District - Dismissing at noonLee County School District - Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.Marshall County School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Nettleton School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.New Albany School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Okolona Municipal Separate School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.Oxford School District - Dismissing at 12:20 p.m. (elementary schools) and 1:15 p.m. (secondary schools)Pontotoc City School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Pontotoc County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at noonStarkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - Early dismissal staggered by schoolTismoningo County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Union County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.Colleges & universitiesMississippi University for Women - Closing at 2 p.m.Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closing at noonThis list will be updated as additional school dismissals are announced. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Closing Dismissal School School District List Tupelo Elementary School Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Subscribe to CNN+ for more 'The Source' CNN reporter reveals new details in Hunter Biden investigation Watch Trump's brazen request to Putin First on CNN: Graphic video shows extensive destruction in Irpin Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters