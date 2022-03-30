School Closings Graphic

TUPELO • Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi school closings for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, due to the threat of severe weather.

K-12 Schools

Aberdeen School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Alcorn School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Baldwyn School District - Dismissing at noon

Booneville School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun County Schools - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m. (elementary schools) and 12:30 p.m. (high schools)

Chickasaw County School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.

Corinth School District - Dismissing at 1:15 p.m.

Itawamba County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette County School District - Dismissing at noon

Lee County School District - Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Marshall County School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.

Nettleton School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

New Albany School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Okolona Municipal Separate School District - Dismissing at 12:15 p.m.

Oxford School District - Dismissing at 12:20 p.m. (elementary schools) and 1:15 p.m. (secondary schools)

Pontotoc City School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Pontotoc County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Prentiss County School District - Dismissing at noon

Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - Early dismissal staggered by school

Tismoningo County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Union County School District - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Colleges & universities

Mississippi University for Women - Closing at 2 p.m.

Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closing at noon

This list will be updated as additional school dismissals are announced.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

