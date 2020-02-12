Here's a list of schools that will dismiss early on Wednesday due to flooding and/or severe weather concerns:
Pontotoc County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated as dismissals are announced.
Select one of the following to read this story and others on djournal.com:
Investigative reporting
In-depth analysis on local news and sports
Profiles and features on your neighbors and communities
The best tips on places to eat and things to do in Northeast Mississippi
Select one of the following to read this story and others on djournal.com:
Investigative reporting
In-depth analysis on local news and sports
Profiles and features on your neighbors and communities
The best tips on places to eat and things to do in Northeast Mississippi
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Here's a list of schools that will dismiss early on Wednesday due to flooding and/or severe weather concerns:
Pontotoc County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated as dismissals are announced.
Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 12:47 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.