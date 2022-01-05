School Closings Graphic

Here's a list of school closings and delayed openings across Northeast Mississippi due to the threat of winter weather for Jan. 6, 2022:

  • Alcorn County School District - Closed
  • Baldwyn School District - Closed
  • Booneville School District - Closed
  • Corinth School District - Closed (learning virtually)
  • Holly Springs School District - Closed (learning virtually)
  • Itawamba County School District - Closed
  • Lafayette County School District - 2-hour delayed start (any further cancellations will be announced by 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 6)
  • Marshall County School District - Closed (learning virtually)
  • North Tippah School District - Closed
  • Oxford School District - 2-hour delayed start (any further cancellations will be announced by 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 6)
  • Prentiss County School District - Closed
  • South Tippah School District - Closed
  • Tishomingo County School District - Closed

