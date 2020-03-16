Lee County
• The Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition will provide meals for children this week. Details can be found on their social media.
• Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District are working to provide grab-and-go meals to students if school closures are extended further than this week.
Lafayette County
• Oxford School District will provide grab-and-go meals in various locations across the district starting Tuesday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Meals will be available for all children, not just OSD students.
Tippah County
• First Baptist Church in Ripley will prepare 625 sack lunches on March 16 and 17 for pickup at the Family Life Center between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families who need lunches for the entire week can pick them up from 5 to 7 p.m. on those days.
Union County
• First Baptist Church in New Albany will prepare 500 sack lunches Monday through Friday and distribute from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to any child in the elementary, middle or high school in New Albany. The lunches will be free and can be picked up at the Family Life Center, located behind First Baptist Church and the Union County Courthouse on Main Street.
Alcorn County
• Alcorn School district will provide grab-and-go meals free for students while schools are out. Breakfast and lunch may be picked up together from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day. Meals may be picked up outside the cafeteria, without having to get out of your vehicle. If you are unable to pick up the meals, please notify the office at your school and they will try to have the meals delivered. The student must be present to receive the meal, per the Mississippi Department of Education.