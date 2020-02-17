Kristy Luse has dedicated her life to education. She started her career as a middle school teacher and now serves as vice president of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.Luse, a Yazoo County native, worked her way up to that position during the 21 years she’s lived in Tupelo.
She started out in the Tupelo Public School District as an intermediate teacher at Milam Elementary. From there, she served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal at Tupelo Middle School for 16 years before being promoted to director of Educational Enhancement & Research for the district.
In 2018, Luse joined the CREATE Foundation in her current role with the Wellspring Fund.
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund is a $50 million permanent endowment fund to enhance education in the eight school districts in Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties. A 4% expenditure can be used indefinitely, meaning each year there is roughly $2 million to be dispersed by the Wellspring Fund for furthering education.
For many districts, the money they receive is “game changing,” Luse said, because it allows them to pursue initiatives and programs they normally wouldn’t based on normal funding models for their schools.
In her role with the Wellspring Fund, Luse helps to organize events like the annual Career Expo which exposes more than 7,000 eighth grade students in Northeast Mississippi to potential career opportunities, talks with students and teachers in classrooms about their needs and what they’d like to see in career/workforce opportunities and much more.
The common goal in everything Luse does is to foster a better future for the Northeast Mississippi area through education.
Luse said her passion for education started with her parents who were “hardworking and understood the value of experience, work and educational opportunities.” As her career progressed, she was able to see bigger and broader opportunities not only for herself, but for people across our region.
“I want the next 20 years of the educational landscape to change,” Luse said. “I want it to reflect what our community and our region in the Southeast needs because I get to see everyday what’s possible.”
The way to bring that change about, Luse said, is to alter the narrative of what education is, which will mean focusing on community needs, using common language and extreme networking with no ulterior motive to create a learning environment where everyone has a seat at the table.
She already sees local districts incorporating outside-of-the-box ideas while still running parallel to the expectations of Mississippi’s education system. For example, many high schools are encouraging student internships and apprenticeships so that students can obtain real-world experience before graduation.
The ultimate goal for the Wellspring Fund is “not just linking education to careers, but finding your career in the community in which you live,” Luse said.
Perhaps the most important aspect of the Wellspring Fund is the opportunities it provides to local students.
Luse said that in her own life, she never really sought out the opportunities she was given. From leaving the classroom to becoming an administrator and now working with CREATE, opportunities were presented and she took them.
“Somebody once said ‘If you pay attention, life reveals itself,’” Luse said. “And I have really taken that to heart. I think that’s what’s driven me. But if you stay true to what your core is, I really do believe that you end up where you’re supposed to be. And I did.”
She still marvels at the opportunity she has every day to be a piece of a large interwoven network that serves our region.
“I feel like my service, my energy, belong to other people,” Luse said. “As it rightly should, because other people have served me well. That’s why I’m here.”