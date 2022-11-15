TUPELO — Several Northeast Mississippi school districts will soon have new electric school buses thanks to funding provided by two separate programs.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced recipients of the first round of funding from the Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program this month.
The trust was established as a result of a settlement agreement between Volkswagen and the U.S. government regarding excess emissions of nitrogen oxides from diesel vehicles equipped with "defeat devices," which is any device that bypasses or defeats a required element of the vehicle's emission control system according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
MDEQ awarded $7,331,480 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects.
Selected recipients will receive awards in the form of a rebate to cover up to 70% of project costs. Most project funding will support the replacement of older diesel-power vehicles and equipment with new lower-emitting diesel, clean fuels or electric vehicles and equipment.
In Northeast Mississippi, Corinth School District received $995,452 for four electric school buses and four charging stations and Pontotoc County School District received $453,537 for two electric buses.
Several others schools received grants for lower-emitting diesel buses: Lowndes County School District received $217,428 for four diesel buses, Monroe County School District received $412,800 for eight diesel buses, New Albany School District received $223,650 for four diesel buses and Union County School District received $474,000 for eight diesel buses.
"The goal of the mitigation projects is the reduction of diesel emissions, specifically nitrogen oxide pollutants, which have been linked to increased ozone levels and air contaminants," MDEQ Executive Director Chris Wells said in a statement. "This money was intended to have local impact, and we are glad to have a part in getting these funds into our communities in hopes of creating a healthier Mississippi."
Even more electric school buses are coming to three districts in our area as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, which authorized the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to offer rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models to reduce harmful emissions from older buses over the next five years.
The EPA announced on Sept. 29 it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses this year following high demand from school districts across the United States that applied for the 2022 Clean School Bus (CSB) rebates.
This is the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, which received a flood of requests.
The EPA received around 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for over 12,000 buses. More than 350 applications were approved, granting more than $900 million for nearly 2,500 buses.
As part of the national program, the Calhoun County School District was awarded $9.87 million for 25 electric school buses, Chickasaw County School District was awarded $4.35 million for 11 electric school buses and Aberdeen School District was awarded $1.6 million for four electric school buses.
