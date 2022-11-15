mcj-2022-10-19-news-bus-safety-week

In this Daily Journal file photo, a school bus rolls down a street. Several Northeast Mississippi schools will be purchasing electric school buses thanks to both federal and statewide grant programs aimed at cutting harmful emissions.

 THOMAS WELLS I Daily Journal

TUPELO — Several Northeast Mississippi school districts will soon have new electric school buses thanks to funding provided by two separate programs.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you