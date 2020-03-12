TUPELO • Several local school districts and colleges are considering the next steps they will take in response to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Gregg Ellis, communications director for Tupelo Public School District, said that central office administrators will meet early Friday morning to discuss how school will be handled the next few weeks and beyond.
Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said there are no updates to the district’s coronavirus plans so far as things are “very fluid” and “changing by the minute.”
There are currently no plans for LCSD administrators to meet before the end of spring break as of Thursday afternoon.
Magee told the Daily Journal on Tuesday that any school closures will be made on a case-by-case basis as the district continues to monitor the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) recommendations.
Oxford School District superintendent Brian Harvey said in a statement Thursday afternoon that OSD will close on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Those days are set to be made up on April 13 and May 21.
OSD’s Central Office will be open on Monday and Tuesday, but all school offices will be closed. All school activities, athletic events, games, practices and meetings are canceled through March 17.
Harvey added that until Gov. Tate Reeves declares a state of emergency, the district is bound by Mississippi Public School Accountability Standards and Miss. Code Ann. § 37-13-63, which says “all public schools in the state shall be kept in session for at least one hundred eighty (180) days in each scholastic year.”
MDE said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon that all school districts statewide should be actively engaging in contingency planning now in case the need for closures arise, but stressed that the Mississippi State Department of Health is not currently recommending that schools close.
Emma Ainsworth, director of public relations for Blue Mountain College, said administrators would meet Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to discuss plans for coronavirus response.
Northeast Mississippi Community College announced on Thursday afternoon that its Booneville, Corinth and New Albany campuses will cancel face-to-face classes beginning Monday, March 16.
Those classes will be transitioned to online instruction beginning Monday, March 23.
Traditional online classes will continue on their regular schedule and dorms will remain closed.
“Due to our iPad initiative and advanced strategies in online instruction, we are confident we will transition our traditional face-to-face instruction to an online delivery very effectively,” NEMCC President Rick Ford said.
Itawamba Community College announced on Thursday evening that it's extending spring break through March 23 to allow "time to monitor the situation and prepare a plan for traditional courses to continue in an online delivery format, if needed."
ICC has asked that all residential students refrain from returning to campus until further notice, assuring students they'll receive an update from the housing office early next week.
It was also announced on Thursday that ICC “is taking initial steps in suspending college-sponsored travel to U.S. cities that have declared a State-of-Emergency in response to the virus.”
Late Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges announced the suspension of all activities through March 30 for the state’s 15 community colleges, including athletic practices and competitions.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.