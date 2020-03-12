TUPELO - Several local school districts and colleges are working to discuss the next steps they will take in response to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Gregg Ellis, communications director for Tupelo Public School District, told the Daily Journal that central office administrators will meet on Friday morning to discuss their options.
Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said there are no updates to the district's coronavirus plans so far as things are "very fluid" and "changing by the minute."
There are currently no plans for LCSD administrators to meet before the end of spring break as of Thursday afternoon.
Magee told the Daily Journal on Tuesday that any school closures will be made on a case-by-case basis as the district continues to monitor the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) recommendations.
MDE said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon that all school districts statewide should be actively engaging in contingency planning now in case the need for closures arise, but stressed that the Mississippi State Department of Health is not currently recommending that schools close.
Itawamba Community College's president Dr. Jay Allen said in a statement that ICC administration will meet on Thursday afternoon "in an effort to finalize a plan moving forward."
The college's goal is to provide an update on its plans by noon Friday.
It was also announced on Thursday that ICC "is taking initial steps in suspending college-sponsored travel to U.S. cities that have declared a State-of-Emergency in response to the virus."
Emma Ainsworth, director of public relations for Blue Mountain College, said administrators will meet Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to discuss plans for coronavirus response.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.