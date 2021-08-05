SHANNON • Parents and community members cheered as Shannon Elementary School students stepped from their school buses on Thursday morning. Lining the sidewalks and holding signs, the crowd was there to show their support.
The welcome back event for the school of more than 200 third through fifth graders was coordinated by Cala Long, a fourth grade math teacher.
"We just wanted to promote community support here at Shannon," Long, a Shannon graduate in her sixth year of teaching at the school, said. "Because we think if we have the community's support, our kids will be more successful and be happy to come to school."
Long said she's been waiting to come back all summer and was excited to meet her new students. Her goal for the year is to build relationships with students and foster a love for math.
Shannon Mayor Paul Lyles stood among the crowd on the sidewalk to help welcome students.
"This is something that we should be supporting, our children coming back to school," Lyles said. "I've coached ball, tee-ball up to coach pitch, here and I believe in being involved in the community."
The most notable difference from the previous year as students entered the building were the faces. Although some students arrived wearing masks, most did not.
Face masks were required for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year by an executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves. That order ended in May 2021, and as the pandemic rages, masks are optional for many schools across Northeast Mississippi — including Lee County Schools.
Other nearby districts like Amory, Oxford, Tupelo and Pontotoc City Schools opted to reverse mask-optional policies in the days leading up to the school year and will require all students and staff to wear face masks indoor in school settings based on guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Lee County Schools, however, has maintained a policy that makes masks optional for students.
Jeannie Fowler, a fourth grade math and science teacher, graduated from Shannon High School and has taught at Shannon Elementary for eight years.
"Last year was a crazy year with COVID and everything, and it's great to see all the kids back with smiles and giggles," Fowler said Thursday morning.
She hopes to show her students "plenty of love" this year and let them know that "even though we're still in the middle of this pandemic, we can still learn, have a great time and just be together."
Shona Groves, a fourth grade ELA teacher, said she hopes to bond with her students and create a sense of community.
With COVID-19 protocols loosened from the previous year, Groves hopes to have her students work together in small groups, and she hopes to work one-on-one with the students and push them in areas where they have deficits.
Tyler Linton, a 9-year-old fourth grader, was a virtual learner for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year. Thursday morning was his first time back in a physical classroom since before spring break in March 2020.
He said he was nervous but glad to be back in class. His first day was going well.
Linton said he was most excited for recess, science and participating in the gifted program.
Rayanna Westmoreland, a 9-year-old fourth grader, said she enjoyed getting to school Thursday morning and organizing all of her school supplies.
She was excited for math and science class, which are her favorite subjects.
Shannon Elementary Principal Pam Moran, who has worked in education for 22 years, was enthusiastic as she welcomed students back to school.
"We're looking forward to normal," Moran said. "We're looking forward to just getting in and basically going forward. That's what we're doing. We're just looking to keep going."
With many children behind academically because of repeated quarantines and extended periods of virtual learning during the pandemic, Moran said the goal is to "get kids where they need to be."
"One thing I want people to understand is that it's hard coming back from the summer, but teachers love what they do," Moran said. "Teachers love being in school, we love the kids coming back and I hope we can stay focused where we are, and like I said, get where we need to be."