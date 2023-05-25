Lott Institute

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce speaks to rising senior high school students accepted into the Lott Leadership Institute for Rising High School Leaders in 2022. The Lott Rising programs give high school students training to become better leaders in their communities. 

 Kevin Bain I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Eighty high school students will flock to the University of Mississippi's Trent Lott Leadership Institute this summer to learn leadership, earn school credits and set them on the path to achieve their goals.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you