Lynn Millender of Amory, Social Science Division chair, point of contact for the School of Humanities and criminal justice and sociology instructor, has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s William Winter Scholar for 2023.
She will be among statewide recipients honored during opening and closing ceremonies at the 34th Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Feb. 23-24.
Millender, who joined the ICC family in fall 2008 as an adjunct faculty member, became full-time in spring 2011.
She earned both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees and additional graduate hours, all from Delta State University. Her educational background also includes the ABA graduate certification in business transactions law from the National Center for Paralegal Training and certificate of executive leadership from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
At ICC where she previously served as eLearning academic adviser, College Life instructor and Criminal Justice Department chair, Millender is currently a member of the eLearning and curriculum committees and the College Council and the ICC-Fulton Faculty and Staff Association. She has been a compliance officer at Mississippi State University, the University of Missouri-Columbia and Vanderbilt University; director of the Amory Regional Museum and prevention specialist for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
Her awards and honors are writer and codirector of the Amory Canteen Corp Oral History Project in connection with the Library of Congress’ Veteran’s History Project and the Amory High School Advanced Placement History Class (2002-03). She also served as the first official spokesperson for the Mary Kirkpatrick Haskell Scholarship Foundation and was the grant writer for the successful $200,000 award from the Mississippi Arts Commission supporting the 2003 City of Amory Museum Expansion Project.
Millender’s civic and church activities include current president of the Amory High School Volleyball Booster Club and previous member of the Amory Historic Preservation Commission, Amory School District Professional Development committee and Monroe County Career and Technical Center CRAFT committee.
Millender and her husband, David, have two children, Billy and Emmy. They are members of the Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory.
The Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration is one of the state’s most significant annual conferences devoted to literature, history, film and culture. It is cosponsored by Copiah-Lincoln Community College, the City of Natchez, the Adams County Board of Supervisors, Visit Natchez, Mississippi Arts Commission, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Mississippi Humanities Council and The National Park Service. This year’s theme is “The Better Half? Fact, Fiction, or Fable.”
