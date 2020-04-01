HOLLY SPRINGS - Marshall County School District suspended its meal distribution program until further notice after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
An announcement posted to MCSD’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon indicated there was at least one employee who had tested positive for COVID-19, but MCSD superintendent Roy Lawson told the Daily Journal on Wednesday morning that two employees have now tested positive.
He was made aware of the first case on Monday night and met with principals to cancel the lunch program after Tuesday's lunches were distributed. A second employee had tested positive and notified the district by Wednesday morning.
Those employees had been involved in handing out lunches and preparing materials for take-home learning packets, but had not been involved in meal preparation and had no direct contact with any student, Lawson said.
Lawson said he could not release the name of the school where the infected employees were, but said the employees had no symptoms of the virus while working and when they began to feel unwell, they quarantined and did not return to the school.
“We’ve taken every precaution as a district to try to make sure that we’re not spreading the virus,” Lawson said.
ABM Industries cleaning service will re-clean all Marshall County schools over the next two weeks.