TUPELO • Mary Frances Massey has her hand in a lot of different things, whether it’s serving as director of the North Mississippi Dance Centre or performing live music as part of her musical duo, Massey Tate, with Paul Tate.
“I just don’t want to miss an opportunity to help produce something great, and Tupelo is part of what has made me who I am so I really wanted to strive to give back,” Massey said.
She can now add being named Tupelo Public School District’s 2021 Parent of the Year to her list of accomplishments. Massey was surprised at the Early Childhood Education Center during TPSD’s monthly Board of Trustees meeting, held virtually on Tuesday afternoon.
When the award was announced, she was congratulated by her parents, Jim and Sarah Karrant; her daughters, 4-year-old Frances, who attends ECEC, and 9-year-old Molly, who attends Rankin Elementary; and several other ECEC students, who greeted her with handwritten signs and balloons.
Massey and her husband, Adam, were both born and raised in Tupelo and are graduates of Tupelo High School. She has been highly involved with the district since 2015, when Molly enrolled at ECEC. Massey has served on parent-teacher organizations and associations at ECEC, Joyner Elementary and Rankin Elementary.
Massey said the school district has always been supportive of its students, so she tries to be supportive of the school district.
“They have always been committed to excellence and even though their slogan has changed many times throughout the years, they’ve always remained committed to their students and producing quality students, education and instruction,” Massey said of the school district.
In 2017, Massey became a Teaching Artist with the Mississippi Arts Commission. As such, she provides valuable instruction for TPSD students while sharing her passions in the classroom.
That same year, Massey started an Artist Volunteer Program at ECEC. Through it, she gave the school’s pre-kindergarten. That program is now known as Start With The Arts and has expanded to seven different day care centers in Lee County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put Massey’s creativity to the test, forcing her and other educators to find inventive ways to reach and inspire students.
“I’ve really worked on these kids, and they honestly taught me just as much as I was teaching them because I was learning how to be a virtual teacher at the same time,” Massey said.
ECEC principal Haley Stewart said Massey has been an inspiration and an advocate for the school’s students and teachers this year.
“We’re just so thankful for her service and her devotion to this community and these kids,” Stewart said. “She knows they deserve every opportunity and we appreciate the time that she devotes and the love that she has for these kids. We’re just so thankful for her and so thankful she’s a part of our community.”
Massey and her family will be leaving Tupelo soon to join her husband in Memphis, where he recently started a job with RKA Construction.
“What a way to leave, on such a high note,” Massey said. “I really do want to continue to be involved with Tupelo Schools forever, even if I’m not in the same zip code.”
It’s been a difficult year for Massey between moving to Memphis while trying to run her business safely and dealing with an autoimmune disorder while raising her kids … all during a pandemic. Being named Parent of the Year makes her feel like she’s on the right track.
“To be recognized in this way, I really do not think people know how much that means to me,” Massey said. “It’s like the ultimate gold star saying, ‘Keep going. You’re doing a good job.’”