TUPELO • Over the past week, as Tupelo Public School District teachers excitedly decorated their classrooms for upcoming open house events and Tupelo High School band members began learning their fall marching show, it appeared the 2021-22 school year would be a return to normal.
But that expectation came to an abrupt halt last week as a fourth wave of COVID-19 — primarily the virus’ more contagious delta variant — spread rapidly across Northeast Mississippi.
On Friday, the THS band announced an outbreak among its members and canceled its evening rehearsal, leading Tupelo Schools to postpone its open house events until after school starts. High school officials also canceled freshman orientation.
Health experts – including those with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health – advise all K-12 students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks indoors. But as of Saturday, some local schools, including Tupelo, are sticking with their decisions to allow individual students to decide whether they will mask up.
But at the end of the day, MSDH recommendations have no tangible effect on the mask policies school districts set.
School districts set their own policies
Without a statewide mask mandate in place, the responsibility of setting health and safety policies falls upon each school district.
For example, the Tupelo Public School District policy says, “In accordance with guidance from MSDH, unvaccinated students are encouraged to wear masks when indoors.”
Meanwhile, Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars issued a statement on July 27 informing the school community that masks will be required for the unvaccinated.
“Pursuant to the (MSDH) guidelines, students, teachers, and staff will need to be vaccinated or wear a mask to keep more people in school,” Byars wrote in his July 27 statement. “With the COVID numbers rapidly climbing again, we will begin school this way and reevaluate the situation and potentially change if the case counts allow us to do so.”
According to MSDH Communications Director Liz Sharlot, the department’s recommendations on mask wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated school staff and students is just that … a recommendation.
“Each district can adopt whatever they wish,” Sharlot said.
School districts are free to choose any mask policy they see fit. Some, like Tupelo’s, have added the stipulation that “students and staff will not be mandated to wear masks/shields unless directed by Executive Order from the governor.”
Despite requiring face masks be worn in schools for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, Gov. Tate Reeves seems unlikely to implement such requirements for the coming school year.
“[Gov. Reeves] has no intention of implementing mask mandates,” the governor’s press secretary, Bailey Martin, told the Daily Journal via email.
On March 2, 2021, Reeves lifted all county mask mandates, but left the K-12 mask requirement in place.
“I believe that the most consequential debate playing out in America today is whether children should be in the classroom learning,” Reeves said at the time.
According to Martin, the governor now believes the best policy is to encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated rather than mandating they wear masks.
“Governor Reeves has publicly stated, time and time again, that he believes the vaccines are safe and effective,” Martin said. “He has publicly encouraged Mississippians to get vaccinated, while still defending their right to decide what is best for them and their family.”
Currently, only children age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That excludes most elementary and middle school students in Mississippi.
Quarantine policy changes as Corinth sees positive cases in week one
Corinth School District, which operates on a modified school calendar, began its 2021-22 school year on July 26.
With Corinth’s start date more than a week earlier than other Mississippi schools, many have looked to the district and gauged expectations for how the start of their own school year will go.
Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress said that as of Friday, the district had already confirmed five positive COVID-19 cases among elementary and middle school students.
Corinth is one of 22 Mississippi school districts to partner with MSDH for school-based COVID testing. Part of that partnership involved asymptomatic testing of students, teachers and staff who opted in and testing unvaccinated students who came into close contact with positive COVID cases, in accordance with MSDH policy released on July 16, 2021.
According to MSDH policy, “unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 will not require exclusion from school for quarantine if they receive any type of COVID-19 testing every two days and remain asymptomatic. At the end of 7 days, they will no longer require testing.”
Childress said the district had administered 126 COVID tests, with a parent’s permission, to students who were close contacts during the first week of school in an effort to keep them learning in-person.
MSDH recommended the two-day testing policy be discontinued on a conference call with State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and superintendents across the state on Friday.
“We were doing that, but we will discontinue that now based on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s recommendation,” Childress said.
Sharlot, the MSDH communications director, confirmed the protocol change to the Daily Journal on Friday.
Instead, exposed students who are unvaccinated will now be quarantined for 14 days, or for 10 days if they remain asymptomatic during the entire 10-day period, as they did last school year.
If both the infected student and the exposed student were wearing masks at the time of the encounter, the exposed student will not have to quarantine.
Corinth requires that face masks be worn by all students while riding school buses, but does not require them in the classroom. Instead, they are strongly recommended.
Childress didn’t know what percentage of students and staff across the district had opted to wear masks during the first week but said some had chosen to do so.
School mask requirements run the gamut
In school districts across Northeast Mississippi, mask policies run the gamut.
Some school districts, including the Aberdeen School District and the Okolona Municipal Separate School District, are requiring all students and staff members, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks when the school year begins.
But most districts, at least as of Saturday, seem to have adopted a “recommend, not require” approach to masking.
In Oxford, where the masking issue has been contentious, face coverings were originally recommended, but not required, for all unvaccinated faculty, staff, students and visitors inside OSD buildings.
The district’s recently adopted “Return to Learn” policy states that the superintendent may require masks for all faculty, staff and students “if state and/or local health data indicates a need to do so or if federal and/or state health guidelines call for such measures.”
On Saturday, the district changed course. In a video posted to the school's Facebook page, Roberson announced that the district would require all students and faculty, vaccinated or not, to wear masks while indoors for at least the first three weeks of school.
“While no one wants to return to normal more than I, it would be foolish not to take note of the misfortunes that have already happened to other schools around the state,” Roberson said in the video. “We need our kids in school.”
Because MSDH guidelines say students exposed to a COVID-positive person don't have to quarantine if both parties were wearing masks, Roberson believes implementing a mask requirement will help keep kids in the classroom.
“I pray this will only be for a short period," he said. "However, at this time, it provides us the opportunity to keep our kids in school, provide them with the best possible education, and also eliminate the need for quarantines in the classroom setting.”
In Tupelo, Picou said school district officials are continually “monitoring local spread in Tupelo” to guide any potential policy changes.
Picou maintains the authority to require masks if a need is determined in conversations with local health experts. As of Saturday, no such change has been made.
The Lee County School District won’t require masks when students return to school for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced as part of an updated “Blueprint for Beginning the School Year,” released Thursday.
The mask policy reads: “Masks are not required for students or staff to attend school or work at this time. MSDH/CDC recommend masks for students and staff while indoors at school.”
“It’s word for word from the Mississippi Department of Health ... we are doing exactly what they say to do,” Lee County Schools Superintendent Coke Magee said. “But what that results in is — it results in a recommendation that people wear masks inside, not a mandate or requirement.”
Students and staff of Amory School District will be required to wear masks while in school … if they haven’t been vaccinated.
According to Superintendent Ken Byars, the district’s decision to require masks for unvaccinated students and staff was made with the goal of keeping more kids in school. Unlike the previous school year, where quarantine protocols were rigid and required 14-day quarantines without exception, if students are masked while in close contact with a positive COVID case during the upcoming school year, they won’t have to quarantine.
“As an education provider, keeping more kids in school is a good thing for us,” Byars said.