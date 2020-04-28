RAYMOND — Floral enthusiasts and professional floral designers can broaden their design skills in a three-phase horticulture course that has online, in-person, and volunteer components.
The Master Floral Designer course aims to teach the foundations of floristry while inspiring community volunteerism. This program of the Mississippi State University Extension Service can also benefit floral producers and other merchants of flowers and floral supplies.
The first phase of the certificate program begins online May 4 and ends at the beginning of August. Each week, a new series of instructional videos will open online for participants to view on their preferred schedule.
Jim DelPrince, Extension horticulture specialist, will teach participants scientifically based care and handling basics and best practices in design for fresh and dried flowers. Topics include design elements, keeping flowers fresh, and using accessories and multiple design mechanics.
Registration costs $395 per person and includes a textbook. Online registration is available on the MSU Extension registration portal at https://bit.ly/2Y0ywA0.
The second phase of the program is taught in-studio at the Coastal Research and Extension Center in Biloxi. It is planned for Nov. 10-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Participants who complete both phases of the course, as well as the third phase consisting of 40 hours of volunteer service, will earn the Master Floral Designer certification.
For more information, contact DelPrince at j.delprince@msstate.edu. Learn more about the Master Floral Designer certificate program and other floral design courses on Extension’s floral design web page at https://bit.ly/3cJjFxV.