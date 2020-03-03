McIntosh, Heath elected Mr. and Miss Itawamba Community College

FULTON - T.J. McIntosh of Wren and Lauren Heath of Randolph have been elected Mr. and Miss Itawamba Community College for 2019-20.
McIntosh is majoring in biology/pre-medicine concentration at ICC, where he is vice president of the Student Government Association, Indian Delegate, Phi Theta Kappa officer, MAN UP tutor and a member of Sigma Delta Kappa, the Science Club and ICC All-American Band. His honors include president’s list, 2020 Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship semifinalist, All-Mississippi Academic Team and Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship recipient. He is a member of the Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church where he serves as president of the youth department and youth usher. He is the son of Torrance and Sylvia McIntosh.
Heath is a member of the Indian Delegation, Phi Theta Kappa, Science Club and Communication Chiefs; president of the Baptist Student Union and an Orientation Leader. Her honors include Phillip Neal Jones Memorial Scholar. She is the former children’s minister at Richmond Baptist Church and is a member of Carey Springs Baptist Church and the North Mississippi Youth Foundation chair. Her major is biology. She is the daughter of Paul and Darla Heath.
They will be featured in the 2020 edition of the ICC yearbook, the Mirror.