McKissick, Bruce win seats on Lee County School Board

By BLAKE ALSUP
Daily Journal

Nov 9, 2022

Greg McKissick
Carrie Bruce

TUPELO — Two new members were elected to the Lee County School Board Tuesday night.

Results reported Tuesday night are unofficial and do not include absentee and affidavit votes.

Greg McKissick was elected to the District 1 seat and will replace Hal Swann.

With all precincts reporting, McKissick led Scott White, 884-623 votes.

In District 2, Carrie Bruce will replace Ronnie Bell.

Bruce led Chris Sadler, 1,238-578 votes. 

The number of affidavit and absentee votes were not expected to change either race.

Blake Alsup
Reporter

Blake covers education for the Daily Journal.