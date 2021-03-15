The Mississippi Department of Education confirmed Monday that all required federal and statewide assessments will be administered to public school students for the 2020-21 school year, including the Third Grade Reading Assessment and high school assessments for Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Current third graders are not required to meet a passing score on the reading assessment to be promoted to fourth grade for the 2021-22 school year, but students must meet all other district requirements for promotion.
Likewise, high school students who take required end-of-course high school assessments including Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History are not required to meet a passing score to graduate, but they must meet all other state and district graduation requirements.
MDE said it has allowed districts pandemic-related flexibilities to make it easier to administer the assessments and schedule in-person testing for virtual learners.
Schools will be expected to provide "safe testing accommodations" for full-time virtual learners who are able to visit their school campus to test. And while virtual learners are strongly urged to take the tests, schools can't require them to show up.
“The assessments identify students’ strengths and areas for improvement to ensure they are on track for the next grade and eventually, college and career,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said.. “This year’s statewide assessments will provide valuable information about the impact of COVID-19 on learning and will help identify where accelerated learning opportunities for students are most needed.”