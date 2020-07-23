The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Office of Teaching and Leading announced their choices for 2020 Teacher and Administrator of the Year during a virtual ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
Debra Houghton, principal of Mannsdale Upper Elementary in the Madison County School District was selected as the 2020 Mississippi Administrator of the Year, and Benjamin Austin, ninth and tenth grade Social Studies teacher at Petal High School, was selected as the 2020 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
Austin, who has worked as a high school history teacher over the past three years, believes that all students have the right and ability to learn. To ensure that happens, he makes classroom learning both relevant and purposeful.
“I want students to see value in their learning, and I want their learning to become real to them," Austin said. "To do this, I make global connections."
He will receive a $5,000 stipend and share expertise through various presentations and activities, as well as representing Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Houghton, who has served as principal at Mannsdale Upper for six years, said she believes educators must work together across districts, schools and communities to help all students in Mississippi.
“My most rewarding professional experience as an administrator is watching the growth of my students and teachers,” Houghton said.
She will receive a $5,000 stipend and share expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.
Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said the winners’ level of commitment to their students and their professions are worthy of distinction, and they are shining examples of the exceptional educators throughout the state.
“I join with their school communities in congratulating them on their achievements,” Wright said. “All of the finalists showed outstanding leadership and dedication throughout their careers, and the students benefit greatly from having these professionals working on their behalf.”
Earlier this year, each school district selected a District Teacher of the Year and District Administrator of the Year. Following an intensive selection process, four congressional district winners were chosen from district award recipients before the winners were selected.
Should either the 2020 Administrator or Teacher of the Year be unable to fulfill their duties, an alternate candidate has been selected for each role. Keri Jo Sapp, principal of Bramlett Elementary in the Oxford School District, is the 2020 Alternate Administrator of the Year and April Lang, Mathematics teacher at Forest High School, is the 2020 Alternate Teacher of the Year.