The Mississippi Department of Education announced Monday it has distributed more than 325,000 computers to school districts across the state as part of the first phase of the Mississippi Connects digital learning plan.
That total includes around 7,500 laptops in Lee County.
Tupelo Public School District purchased 967 Chromebooks at a total cost of $418,099, or approximately $432 per laptop. They were delivered to the district on Oct. 19. TPSD also purchased 800 MacBooks totaling $824,000.
Lee County School District purchased 5,680 Chromebooks, which arrived the week of Nov. 16. LCSD's Chromebooks cost $2,445,126, which comes out to approximately $430 apiece.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said challenges produced by the COVID-19 pandemic provided the opportunity for collaboration among MDE, lawmakers, elected leaders, district leaders and state and national partners. Mississippi's statewide approach to providing technology to students was planned and implemented in a matter of weeks after state legislators approved funding.
The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million earlier this year for Mississippi Connects to purchase devices through two laws: the Equity in Distance Learning Act (SB 3044) and the Mississippi Pandemic Response Broadband Availability Act (HB 1788). The state’s eventual goal is for every student to receive the technology needed to learn both at school and at home.
On top of the 325,000 devices ordered through computer devices through Mississippi Connects, school districts throughout the state ordered an additional 65,000 devices outside of the program.
"The completion of the first phase of this initiative required a lot of hard work and commitment by all involved, and I can think of no better reason for this project than to give our students the best opportunities to continue their learning at school or at home," Wright said in a press release.
MDE is now collaborating with technology partners to offer virtual professional development focused on purposeful integration of technology in instruction for teachers. Participants have taken part in sessions from MDE partners, FriEd Technology, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, Schoology and Canvas, on topics ranging from student engagement to best practices for hybrid and online instruction and learning.
"Teachers have the ability to request training based on their specific needs,” Wright said. “We greatly appreciate our partners offering this high-quality professional development that will directly help teachers, and ultimately, the students they serve.”