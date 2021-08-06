TUPELO • When it comes to providing flexible virtual learning options for students during the 2021-22 school year, school districts like Tupelo’s have far fewer options than during the previous year.
Earlier this year, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the State Board of Education decided that “all districts shall resume providing face-to-face in-person instruction as the primary mode of instructional delivery” for the upcoming school year.
Mississippi Code mandates 180 days of instruction for students, and the Mississippi Public School Accountability Standards mandates that both students and teachers be present for scheduled classroom instruction during those 180 days.
Under MDE’s current rules, teachers must provide “actual instruction” to students during virtual learning, meaning they must teach via livestream rather than using asynchronous learning alone. MDE goes on to say that “virtual learners shall receive the equivalent amount of synchronous and asynchronous instruction as in-person students.”
These rules mean districts that offer a virtual option to students must ensure the virtual learning day “includes the minimum 330 minutes of actual teaching” as required by Mississippi Code.
“Therefore, districts that opt to offer a virtual learning option to students shall ensure that students who access instruction virtually from off-campus have instruction provided and access to the assigned teacher(s) including any special services teachers/providers during a scheduled time for each course each of the 180 days,” MDE policy states.
When asked about virtual learning options, Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the topic of virtual learning is complicated because of MDE’s updated policy.
“They basically eliminated asynchronous capacity for school districts, so you have to do virtual in real time – synchronous,” Picou said. “That makes it challenging because if there’s only a small number of students who are in virtual, school districts just don’t have the staff to be able to do that.”
The Tupelo Public School District currently has zero virtual learning students, as virtual learning is not currently offered as an option.
TPSD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brock English said when Tupelo’s reopening blueprint was first released in June 2021, there was an option for virtual learning at the secondary level.
Parents were given a deadline during the registration process to choose whether they wanted their child to participate in virtual learning, he told the Daily Journal.
“Due to lack of interest in virtual learning based on the number of parents who chose that option, the district couldn’t justify the staff needed to provide virtual learning based on so few numbers,” English said. “We just did not have enough students and families interested in virtual learning.”
English said the district is currently researching virtual learning options available for students who might have personal health issues or programs that would provide a more robust virtual learning experience should a need to switch to virtual learning occur.