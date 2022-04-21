TUPELO • The state school board has approved a change in Mississippi’s statewide accountability system to help determine schools’ accountability ratings for the 2021-2022 school year.
On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (MSBE) voted to temporarily adjust the statewide accountability system so that A-F grades for districts and schools, along with federally required school improvement designations, can be determined for the year.
The MSBE vote temporarily adjusts the accountability system for in the following ways:
- Growth will be measured on high school-level assessments from the most recent year students were previously tested. For example, current 10th graders who take Algebra I and English II assessments this year will have their scores compared to their seventh-grade assessment in 2018-19 to measure progress.
- 2021-22 high school end-of-course assessment results will be included, regardless of the student’s grade level. Typically, scores for students in grades seven through nine who take high school level assessments are not included in the current accountability year and are “banked” for accountability until they reach the 10th grade.
- Any banked scores from previous years that would have been included in the current year’s accountability calculation will be excluded.
Scores for students in grades seven through nine who take high school-level assessments this year will be banked in accordance with existing accountability rules.
The MSBE’s move follows a March 17 public forum on a proposal to adjust statewide assessments for the current year. After reviewing public feedback, MDE revised the proposal and presented it on April 12 to the Commission of School Accreditation (CSA) which approved the revised proposal.
Mississippi's A-F accountability system and school improvement identification system consider several factors: how well students perform on state tests, students' growth on tests from year to year and whether students are graduating within four years.
Federal law requires all states to assess students annually in English Language Arts and mathematics in grades three through eight and once during high school.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of assessments in spring 2020. Without scores from the previous year to which to compare, the MDE needed to adjust how Mississippi’s students would be assessed for the 2021-22 school year.
The U.S. Department of Education (USED) granted waivers to states from federal accountability requirements for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years because the pandemic disrupted learning and state assessments, but now requires all states to resume their accountability systems for the current school year.
The USED is, however, allowing states to request a one-year addendum plan to adjust for missing data.
"Our goal for resuming accountability is to get the most complete and accurate measure of student learning during the pandemic," Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said via press release. "The temporary adjustments will enable educators, families, communities and policymakers to understand and evaluate how schools and districts have performed since the onset of COVID-19."
Mississippi resumed statewide testing in the 2020-21 school year, with a 97% participation rate, giving MDE a valid measure of student performance in 2020-21 and a way to measure student growth for most students between 2020-21 and 2021-22.
To address federally required school improvement classifications, MDE’s addendum request will propose to change both the frequency for identifying schools in need of improvement and the timelines and criteria for schools to exit school improvement status.
According to information provided by the state department of education, the MDE worked closely with the state’s Accountability Task Force, Technical Advisory Committee and the Center for Assessment to review and analyze assessment data to ensure the addendum proposal is technically sound and presents an accurate picture of the academic performance of Mississippi students.