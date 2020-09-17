IUKA • Tishomingo County High School senior Brady Bobjak is the first student at the school to be selected as a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist in 25 years.
Bobjak was notified earlier this month he had qualified, nearly a year after taking the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2019.
The 17-year-old Iuka native said it had been so long since he’d taken the test, he assumed he hadn’t qualified, but was excited when he got the news.
He’s set to graduate high school with honors and plans to attend Mississippi State University, then transfer to either Georgia Tech or the University of Tennessee for graduate school, where he plans to major in nuclear engineering.
His overall goal: To help change the world. Possibly save it. He’s nothing if not ambitious.
“I’ve always really wanted to try to help with climate change,” Bobjak said. “I’ve always thought that nuclear energy would be the best solution for that.”
Bobjak is the president of the school’s Mu Alpha Theta chapter, which is a mathematics honor society, and is involved in National Honor Society and Beta Club. He also served as class president during his sophomore year.
He is a member of MENSA, which is a high IQ society, and scored a 34 on the ACT.
“I give it my all. I put everything I’ve got into it,” Bobjak said of his approach to learning. “No matter what it is, I try to do my best”
Bobjak has taken multiple AP and dual credit classes during high school, including TCHS teacher Sara White’s dual enrollment English Composition course during his junior year. She said she was overjoyed when she heard that he had been named as a semifinalist because of how hard she’s seen him work for it.
“He’s a very hardworking student,” White said. “He never does anything that’s less than his best effort.”
As a student in her class, White said that Bobjak thought outside of the box in ways that pushed her as a teacher to approach classes creatively and not settle for the status quo.
TCHS Counselor Jon Nunley has worked in education for 10 years, including two at TCHS, and said it’s the first time he’s had the privilege of working with a National Merit Semifinalist.
“It’s a very prestigious accomplishment and award,” Nunley said. “So to say that I’ve worked with him and helped him throughout this process is not just a testament of who he is, but how hard he works.”
Nunley said Bobjak’s achievement not only reflects well on him but also the teachers who helped him get to this point. He hopes that it will also help showcase the high level of learning opportunities at TCHS.
“We want it to become the standard around here,” Nunley said. “We want people to continue to see that success year after year and for us to be known in this area as one of the premier high schools.”
Bobjak believes that all students should take the PSAT, which is how he qualified to become a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.
“Don’t get discouraged if you don’t succeed at something the first time,” Bobjak said. “Continue to work hard and you will find something that you are really good at.”
CORRECTION: Bobjak is the first National Merit Scholar Semifinalist at TCHS in 25 years, not the first ever as this article previously stated.