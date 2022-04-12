Dr. Melissa Thomas hugs Catherine Shack, the First Lady of her church, after Thomas was named the next principal of Tupelo High School after the Tupelo Public School District's board meeting on Tuesday.
Dr. Melissa Thomas speaks during the Tupelo Public School District's board meeting on Tuesday after being named the next principal of Tupelo High School.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Dr. Melissa Thomas walks to the podium to speak during the Tupelo Public School District's board meeting on Tuesday after being named the next principal of Tupelo High School.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Family members of Dr. Melissa Thomas listen as she speaks during the Tupelo Public School District's board meeting on Tuesday after being named the next principal of Tupelo High School.
TUPELO • Dr. Melissa Thomas will be the next principal of Tupelo High School. In doing so, she breaks two historic barriers by becoming the first Black person and the first woman hired to lead THS.
Thomas — who over her 19-year career has been a teacher, coach, principal and curriculum director — said she believes this new role "is my calling."
“I have had an opportunity to see teaching and learning on every level within K-12 education,” Thomas said. “Each of these opportunities has expanded my ability to see the big picture in educating a child from start to finish. I’m very grateful for Dr. Picou and the Board for this opportunity."
Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou recommended Thomas to the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees, who approved the hire at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
He called Thomas one of the best instructional leaders with whom he’s had the pleasure of working during his career.
"She’s a natural motivator and gifted public speaker, and she’s very skilled at establishing a culture of mutual responsibility," Picou said. "She is personable, approachable, compassionate and truly dedicated to the well-being of all students and staff."
Thomas will take over the role of principal on July 1. She replaces Art Dobbs, who stepped down after five years leading THS to become the district’s executive director of educational enhancement and workforce development.
Scott is the first Black principal to lead the high school. She is also the first woman to take on the role in a permanent capacity. Glenda Scott served as interim principal at THS for a semester in 2010 when then-principal Mac Curlee resigned.
As TPSD director of secondary curriculum for the past three years, Thomas has helped develop and implement new curriculum paths and models to better prepare students for life beyond high school.
She’s also worked with Positive Alternatives for Continuing Education (PACE), a program designed to help students who have fallen behind catch up with the assistance of accelerated programs. She also has been instrumental with science curriculum and classroom upgrades in grades 6-12.
Thomas has been with Tupelo Schools for eight years, serving as assistant principal and principal at Lawndale Elementary School.
A 1998 graduate of Nettleton High School, Thomas earned both her bachelor’s degree and doctorate from the University of Mississippi.
She and her husband, Daniel, have two daughters — 11-year-old Maliyah and 9-year-old Mia.