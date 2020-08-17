Gov. Tate Reeves announced during a press conference, Monday afternoon, initiatives expanding COVID-19 testing for Mississippi's teachers and increasing access to telehealth in schools across the state.
"As teachers return to the classroom, we want to make it simple for them to get access to testing," Reeves said.
Starting this week, K-12 teachers may receive a COVID-19 test at any time, even if they have not exhibited symptoms or come in close contact with a known case.
Teachers will have three options for testing: Mississippi State Department of Health's Jackson site at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, community sites across the state or rotating testing teams at their home county health department. The testing teams will rotate every two weeks at county health departments, where teachers can drive up and get tested.
The governor also announced that emergency telehealth coverage through the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) will now include schools.
"This will allow schools, even those without school nurses or school-based clinics, to access telehealth services," Reeves said.
Under the telehealth expansion, schools are approved as temporary telehealth originating site providers on the condition that services are facilitated by a telepresenter acting within his or her scope of practice and license and/or certification.
“Extending telehealth coverage has been a key part of ensuring access to care during this public health emergency,” DOM Executive Director Drew Snyder said. “As children return to the classroom, increasing access in school settings is more important now than ever.”
Reeves also signed House Bill 1806 on Monday afternoon, cementing the inclusion of the $28.2 million School Recognition Program, which rewards more than 23,000 teachers annually with bonuses for helping to improve their schools' accountability grades, as part of the fiscal year’s public education budget.
The Mississippi Legislature passed a separate bill to fund the incentive program last week after the governor vetoed most of the state’s education funding bill, which didn’t include the program. The Legislature overrode that veto, claiming the School Recognition Program’s absence was an oversight, and voted to fund the program in the separate bill.