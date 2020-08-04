Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths map

TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,074 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 35 in Lee County.

Forty-two new deaths statewide as a result of the virus were reported on Tuesday.

In Northeast Mississippi, one person each died in Calhoun, Lafayette, Oktibbeha and Union counties.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 62,199 with 1,753 deaths as a result of the virus.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 59 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Tuesday, with 3,273 total outpatients.

Every Northeast Mississippi county except Itawamba reported new cases. Here are the number of new cases in each: Alcorn (6), Benton (5), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (5), Clay (4), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (4), Lee (35), Marshall (14), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (9), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (19) and Union (7).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 363

Benton 130

Calhoun 381

Chickasaw 443

Clay 374

Itawamba 317

Lafayette 885

Lee 1,274

Marshall 585

Monroe 716

Oktibbeha 1,060

Pontotoc 752

Prentiss 351

Tippah 316

Tishomingo 339

Union 538

