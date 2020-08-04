TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,074 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 35 in Lee County.
Forty-two new deaths statewide as a result of the virus were reported on Tuesday.
In Northeast Mississippi, one person each died in Calhoun, Lafayette, Oktibbeha and Union counties.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 62,199 with 1,753 deaths as a result of the virus.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 59 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Tuesday, with 3,273 total outpatients.
Every Northeast Mississippi county except Itawamba reported new cases. Here are the number of new cases in each: Alcorn (6), Benton (5), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (5), Clay (4), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (4), Lee (35), Marshall (14), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (9), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (19) and Union (7).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 363
Benton 130
Calhoun 381
Chickasaw 443
Clay 374
Itawamba 317
Lafayette 885
Lee 1,274
Marshall 585
Monroe 716
Oktibbeha 1,060
Pontotoc 752
Prentiss 351
Tippah 316
Tishomingo 339
Union 538