STARKVILLE — A professor at Mississippi State University hopes to improve the lives of Northeast Mississippians bogged down by excessive clutter.
Dr. Mary Dozier, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Mississippi State University, is conducting a clinical trial testing a new method to treat hoarding disorder in adults age 60 and older.
Project RECLAIM, which stands for "Reduce Clutter and Increase Meaning in Your Life," is the name of the clutter assessment and treatment program.
Dozier, a licensed clinical psychologist, has guided a team of graduate clinicians through a six-session pilot study version of the intervention. They're now conducting a 16-week clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Mental Health with monthly assessments to evaluate patient change as it's happening.
It consists of two groups: a control group that receives 16 weeks of sorting assistance in which a clinician spends one hour per week helping patients declutter their home and the RECLAIM group, which includes motivational interviewing on top of the sorting assistance.
Motivational interviewing is an intervention originally developed for substance abuse and that has since been used across a variety of health fields. Dozier described it as "a conversational technique for helping people change behaviors they want to change."
"We definitely still anticipate people in that control condition are going to improve just by having that help, but it's without the same intensity of the motivational interviewing," Dozier said. "So the person is there and helping them sort but they're not using the same pointed conversational skills to guide people through it. That's going to help us see how much of what we're seeing in this intervention is because we just have somebody in the home."
During the clinical trial, patients first undergo a basic assessment that last two or three hours, followed by weekly one-hour sessions where a clinician checks in with the patients and spends an hour sorting with them.
The team will evaluate how much additional success motivational interviewing brings as it is used throughout each session as a constant framework for how they do the intervention.
Traditional cognitive behavioral therapy usually challenges people's thoughts, Dozier said. So if a patient were to say things like "I don't want to discard things. It's really hard. I'm never going to be able to have my kids over again. I really miss being able to have my grandkids here," the typical response might be to ask whether those thoughts are realistic. The problem is it can create a combative relationship with the patient.
So with motivational interviewing, instead of focusing on the negative things a person says, clinicians focus on positive things oriented towards change. Instead of asking whether the patient's thoughts are realistic, they might say something like "Tell me about the last time you had your kids over. What would it look like if your grandkids were here?"
"We sort of just ignore these negative parts of the conversation and guide them towards the positive," Dozier said.
Caitlyn Nix and Darby Mackenstadt, both graduate students in MSU's clinical psychology program, serve as graduate clinicians on the project.
"I have had a lot of experience reflecting thoughts back to participants because often I have experienced them say things are challenges for them," Mackenstadt said. "So reflecting those back, sometimes that can decrease the challenge in their mind to where they're like 'Oh wait, no. I could actually handle that. Keeping this one item actually is not as monumental as I'm experiencing.'"
On a scale of one to nine, with one being spotless and nine being so cluttered that a room is unusable, most houses the team encounters are at a two or three.
"I know hoarding has this big stigma to it but a lot of people are struggling with clutter that might not ever consider themselves having a hoarding diagnosis, and those people are very much a part of this study too," Dozier said. "It is something we're finding in these rural areas. It's really easy to accumulate a lot of things when you have extra spaces, when you can build another work shed or maybe you used to have horses in your barn but now you don't so the barn is an easy place to throw things."
Two factors make hoarding disorder differ in rural areas when compared with urban areas: visibility and space.
In rural areas, homes tend to be more spread out and isolated from one another, so the fact that clutter may not bother or even be visible to others is a real possibility. And the amount of clutter in a studio apartment versus a farmhouse is very different. While the function of a person's house may not be affected by clutter, the accumulated items may weigh on them when they don't know what to do with them or have a desire to use the home for different things.
"What we're finding is that even if folks are like 'My house doesn't look like the houses on TV,' they're still going to benefit from this program," Dozier said. "If they're at all finding that clutter is something that's keeping them from living the life that they want, whether it's being able to use their home or it's impeding the relationship with their family members, they're definitely people that I think would benefit from the program."
Anyone age 60 or older within a one hour drive of Starkville who has problems with clutter is welcome call Dozier's office at 662-325-0523 to learn more about Project RECLAIM. Even if they don't currently fit the criteria, the trial may expand to include more people in the future.
She anticipates the current program will continue for another two and a half years with hopes for funding another larger phase afterwards.
The research team hopes to use the results of the trial to create a program that can be used by any clinician, Nix said.
And for participants in the current trial, no matter what condition they're in, the goal is that going through Project RECLAIM will help them build the skills and momentum needed to continue sorting at the end of the trial.
"With this being 16 weeks and kind of building that into a habit, our hope is that it becomes a little bit easier and that it's something they can do on their own," Mackenstadt said.
People experiencing hoarding disorder may often have feelings of embarrassment and isolation, but they don't have to live with those feelings forever.
"One of the things we find over and over again with hoarding work is helping somebody have less clutter in their house, and being able to use their house, opens up their whole life," Dozier said. "We find that people's anxiety and depression goes down. They're able to do the things that they want."
"Everybody struggles with clutter," she added. "We're here to help."
