STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University has received the the largest gift in school history – and among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarships of any university in the world.
George and Kathy Bishop have donated $100 million to Mississippi State that will create new opportunities for students to pursue their academic goals.
The commitment also is the largest gift to a higher education institution in the state's history.
The Texas couple’s gift builds upon their past support for scholarships through the George Bishop Family Endowed Scholarship, which was established by a $10 million commitment from the Bishops in 2018.
“Today is a truly historic day for Mississippi State University and the entire state of Mississippi as we celebrate this transformational gift that will change the lives of generations of students, their families, and their communities," said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. "This unprecedented investment in our students by George and Kathy Bishop reflects their visionary understanding of the power of higher education and their appreciation for the life-changing work we are doing at Mississippi State."
A native of Smith County, Bishop earned a degree in petroleum geology from MSU in 1958. He led a successful early career in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and Texas before founding GeoSouthern Energy in 1981, which grew to become one of the largest, privately held producers of oil and gas in the country.
A former member of the MSU Foundation’s board of directors, Bishop was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from MSU in 2019 in honor of his lifetime achievements. He and Kathy have been generous benefactors of the university since 2015.
“Mississippi State opened many doors for me and gave me the foundation I needed to be successful. So, when the opportunity arrived for me to be able to give back to the place that’s been so influential for me and many others, it just felt right,” Bishop said. “It’s a blessing to help people, and I especially want to help students that have the desire to work but don’t have the funds to accomplish their goals on their own.”
The George Bishop Family Endowed Scholarship provides university-wide support to recruit and retain ambitious students from all disciplines. It also serves to expand opportunities to students who are often overlooked for substantial scholarships and gives preference to Mississippi students.
“This historic gift is a testament to George’s extraordinary philanthropic vision, as well as his belief in Mississippi State University, our students and the unique role our institution has in shaping and strengthening the welfare and future of society,” said John Rush, MSU vice president for development and alumni. “Scholarships break down barriers and increase accessibility for more students to get an education – but the impact doesn’t end there. The support of a scholarship award can change the trajectory of a student’s life, and the positive ripple effect it creates for their family and the communities they serve is immeasurable.”
Currently, 97 students have benefited from the Bishops’ scholarship investments at MSU. The significant increase in support will enable the George Bishop Family Endowed Scholarship to provide far greater assistance for MSU students each year, further cementing the family’s meaningful legacy at the university.
“I’m most proud of the fact that all my success doesn’t really make a difference to me,” said Bishop, who enjoys corresponding with his scholarship recipients. “I came from nothing, but you have to believe and know you’re blessed to accomplish great things. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and more so for what’s been done for me along the way.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.