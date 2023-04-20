Bishops MSU

George Bishop poses for a photo with his wife, Kathy, at the Hunter Henry Center. The couple recently donated $100 million to the school — the largest donation to an academic institution in state history. 

 Beth Wynn I Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE  – Mississippi State University has received the largest gift in school history — and among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarships of any university in the world.

