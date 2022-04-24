STARKVILLE • Melissa Meeder, a second-year graduate student in Mississippi State University's meteorology program, stood in front of a green screen Wednesday afternoon in the on-campus broadcast studio to deliver a mock forecast for Lincoln, Nebraska — the city in which she'll soon be working.
The 23-year-old Lockport, Illinois, native will graduate next month with a master's degree in Geosciences with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology. On May 31, she'll start a job as weekend meteorologist at the KOLN news station.
Meeder said MSU's meteorology program has given her a solid foundation in both the broadcast and science sides of meteorology.
"Our meteorology classes really hone in on the science and forecasting," Meeder said. "We go over all parts of the country, how to forecast that, so even if you don't end up in the southeast, you're still well-prepared to go anywhere else in the country."
That, paired with plenty of practice on the green screen, sets students up for landing a job upon graduation, Meeder said.
It's why Mississippi State's program has grown to be one of the leading meteorology programs in the country. One third of broadcast meteorologists working in local news markets have had some education there, whether that be undergraduate, graduate or online studies.
Origins of the renowned meteorology program
MSU's meteorology program began educating its first students in 1986.
It started out small, with only a handful of students that first year, but quickly found its niche with broadcast meteorology in the 1990s as a need developed for on-air broadcasters to learn science skills for forecasting.
Mike Brown, Mississippi's state climatologist since 2013 and a meteorology professor of 20 years, said it was now-retired professor Mark Binkley who saw the opportunity to offer training specifically in broadcast meteorology.
"He recognized that there were a lot of people on TV who were doing the weather who were not trained in meteorology," Brown said. "They were very good in front of the camera, but they weren't necessarily scientists. So he saw a need and he reached out to a few folks, and they embraced his idea."
Binkley ran with it, developing a program for people who were already, or were aspiring to be, meteorologists on television.
"We got our foot in first in that market, and really there's still no one that's competing with us in terms of the number of broadcast students we're putting out," Brown said.
These days, the meteorology program enrolls an average of 130 to 150 undergraduate meteorology majors, freshmen through seniors, each year.
Training for careers in front of and behind the camera
Like many meteorologists, Jacob Howard's interest in the field developed from experiencing the power of weather firsthand.
In 2004, when Hurricane Katrina slammed the state, his home in Raleigh, Mississippi, was without power for two weeks and the storm broke out a window where he was sheltering. Six year later, the "2011 Super Outbreak" of tornadoes also piqued his interest.
Now a 22-year-old senior at Mississippi State, Howard will graduate in May with a bachelor's degree in Geosciences with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology and a minor in communication.
He feels his major and minor have thoroughly prepared him for an on-screen meteorology job. From green screen work and mock live shots to learning how to operate a camera and conduct and interview, he's learned how to tell a story well while forecasting.
While plenty of students, like Howard and Meeder, attend Mississippi State University to study broadcast meteorology, just as many take the "professional meteorology" pathway.
It prepares students for graduate school and/or a career as an operational forecaster, like working for the National Weather Service, becoming an aviation meteorologist or doing another behind-the-scenes forecasting job.
Benjamin Henkel, a 22-year-old from Painesville, Ohio, will graduate in May with a degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Professional Meteorology.
Henkel started out as a physics major during his freshman year. As a sophomore, he added meteorology as a double major, and ended up dropping physics as a junior when he decided to make a career of meteorology.
"In this line of meteorology, it's a lot of applying what you've learned in physics," Henkel said. "Weather happens everywhere, all the time. It effects everyone's lives, and I've always been interested in things like thunderstorms and hurricanes, so I figured 'Why not give it a shot?'"
Henkel said he hasn't had a bad experience with any professor during his time at Mississippi State.
"I've enjoyed all of them, all in their own unique ways," Henkel said. "They've all been available to me in any aspect that I might need help with or just questions about my future. They've all offered their support in every way."
He plans to earn a master's degree at MSU studying tropical meteorology, followed by doctorate studies at the University of Miami. His ultimate goal is to work at the National Hurricane Center.
Chasing storms for course credit
At the end of a meteorology students' time at Mississippi State, they should be able to take the theories they've learned in the classroom and apply them in the field, according to Barrett Gutter, an assistant clinical professor in MSU's Geosciences department.
He teaches a course that does just that.
This summer, he'll lead two field course storm chases to the Great Plains where severe weather is expected to take place during the summer months.
During the eight-day trip, a group of eight students will travel anywhere from southern Texas to North Dakota with Gutter.
Each day, the group will meet together for breakfast at their hotel where he'll will give a weather briefing describing what's expected for the day. They'll go over the likelihood of seeing severe weather, what threats — like hail, wind or tornadoes — exist, and the group will pick a target area to drive to.
They'll get into position, constantly monitoring radar and satellite data. Once the storms begin to develop, they'll follow them in the hopes of seeing storm structure and ultimately, a tornado.
"One of the most enjoyable things on these chases is watching these students get to see what they've learned in the textbooks in the field," Gutter said.
He's worked at MSU for five years, teaching classes ranging from Natural Hazards to Synoptic Meteorology.
Two of his core classes are Weather Forecasting I and II. The first semester includes lots of analysis, local forecasting and techniques, while the second course focuses on regional forecasting, severe weather and long-range forecasting.
A sunny outlook after graduation
Lindsey Poe, broadcasting coordinator and instructor in the Geosciences department, stays in touch with former students working all around the country.
In her 11 years teaching at MSU, eight of which have been with the meteorology program, she's seen the large network of alumni express interest in fostering relationships with current students, which helps them secure jobs.
Brown has seen the same in his two decades at MSU.
"Rarely do our students graduate here without having a job in place," Brown said. "They know the product we produce, and so news directors come to us. Our students don't have to go looking oftentimes."
The wide variety of classes offered for students allows them to to build all necessary skills for any type of meteorology career imaginable.
"We teach all of the classes that are required for students to go into any facet of meteorology that they want to, whether that's broadcast or National Weather Service or working for the private sector, working for an airline, or going into academia," Poe said.
When it comes to broadcast meteorology, students having unlimited access to a green screen and cameras is beneficial. But even more valuable is access to instructors with knowledge of, and experience in, the industry.
"We're not a program that's so big that our professors don't know who you are, and I think that is a good thing in such a rigorous curriculum," Poe said. "If you need to go knock on a professor's door, they're going to know your name and they're going to say 'Yeah, let's work that equation out on the board.'"
The most important things for graduates, Brown said, is to go into the field feeling confident in their abilities. And Mississippi State's meteorology program sets their graduates up for success.
"You now know a lot. Go out and share that information," Brown tells students. "Be confident in what you know, because the type of work that meteorologists do, people's lives and livelihoods depend upon it being good and accurate."